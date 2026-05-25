People across metro Atlanta gather to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

People across the Atlanta metro took time on Monday to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

One of the largest Memorial Day celebrations took place at the Roswell City Hall. It’s been a tradition for the city for 27 years.

Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of City Hall to commemorate the day and remember the sacrifices of men and women who died for their country.

The celebration featured guest speakers and one of the largest american flags in the Southeast.

Roy Remington is a retired Navy vet with sons who are now retired from the Army and Marine Corps.

He told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that Memorial Day is to be recommitted to the service and sacrifice of the military.

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“To honor all the men and women who have died or even retired from the Navy and other departments and agencies,” Elliot said.

In McDonough, the community paid its respects at the Veterans’ Wall of Honor at Heritage Park with a ceremony. Afterward, they offered tours of the Jim Joyce Veterans Museum.

Hundreds also gathered at the Marietta National Cemetery. Every headstone in the cemetery had an American flag placed this weekend by Scouts.

This year’s ceremony recognized gold star families.

Stone Mountain Park is launching a new drone and light show that will honor service members’ independence and celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

The park is adding a special salute to troops, and there will be a live military band performance.

The light show will commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Active duty, veterans, and retired military personnel get a free attraction ticket.

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