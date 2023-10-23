Peachtree Street taken over by pedestrians, cyclists during Atlanta Streets Alive

ATLANTA — A three-mile stretch of Peachtree Street was closed to vehicles on Sunday as pedestrians, cyclists, and more enjoyed a stroll during Atlanta Streets Alive.

The free event presented by ATLDOT and Propel ATL celebrated Atlanta’s urban core.

Local businesses set up tents and tables in the street and interacted with hundreds of people strolling on foot, riding bicycles, scooters, and more.

No vehicles were allowed to travel on Peachtree Street between 15th Street NE and Mitchell Street NE.

Atlanta Police provided security and helped traffic flow at the cross streets along the route.

The event happened between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and if you missed it, the next one happens on Sunday, November 12.

Atlanta Streets Alive will also take place next year on select Sundays, including May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, September 15, October 20, and November 17.

