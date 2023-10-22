Small family-owned grocery store chain in northeast Georgia now has new owners

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A small grocery store chain in northeast Georgia has new owners.

Five locations of Bell’s Food Stores have been purchased by B&T’s Food Fresh Market.

According to a statement on their Facebook page, Bell’s Food Stores have a 97-year history of being a family-owned grocer.

B&T’s Fresh Food Market started in 2016 when owners Clark Brunson and John Triplett opened their first store.

The acquisition of Bell’s Food Stores brings B&T’s store count to 10.

The company says all employees are keeping their jobs and will continue to work at the same stores they have been in their community.

