Small family-owned grocery store chain in northeast Georgia now has new owners

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A small grocery store chain in northeast Georgia has new owners.
Five locations of Bell’s Food Stores have been purchased by B&T’s Food Fresh Market.
According to a statement on their Facebook page, Bell’s Food Stores have a 97-year history of being a family-owned grocer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
B&T’s Fresh Food Market started in 2016 when owners Clark Brunson and John Triplett opened their first store.
The acquisition of Bell’s Food Stores brings B&T’s store count to 10.
The company says all employees are keeping their jobs and will continue to work at the same stores they have been in their community.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Boyfriend stuffs woman’s body in suitcase in her closet, drove her car to Atlanta, police say
- Several arrested after meth seized in drug bust across the street from Ga. elementary school
- Antisemitic, hate speech flyers found throughout Brookhaven neighborhoods
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group