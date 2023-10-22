Expired registration leads to high-speed chase on I-20

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man they said led deputies on a high-speed chase over expired registration.

On Oct. 10 around 1 a.m., Haralson deputies were alerted about Temple officers being involved in a chase on Interstate 20 westbound.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were told the 1999 Blue GMC Sonoma had an expired registration and that the Temple Police Department was stopping the chase.

As deputies got close to I-20, they noticed the truck and got behind it.

As deputies were passing the Waco exit, they began to initiate a traffic stop and the Sonoma reportedly began picking up speed.

Officials said that Haralson deputies and Bremen officers began pursuing the truck at speeds up to 95 miles per hour.

Just past exit five, a Georgia State Patrol trooper entered the pursuit and conducted a PIT( precision immobilization technique) maneuver and stopped the chase near mile marker two.

Deputies said when the truck was coming to a stop, a man, later identified as Brandon Wayne Duff,36, of Mableton jumped out and ran across the interstate, crossed over the eastbound lanes and entered the wood line.

A woman later identified as Sara Constance Stanley,41, of Winston, Ga., who was the passenger was arrested.

Authorities said they found a black bag that was unzipped with drugs inside from the wrecked truck.

During the search of the truck, deputies reportedly found a stolen gun out of Douglasville and more drugs. All the drugs, which included three pounds of methamphetamine, and the firearms were seized.

The sheriff’s office said K-9 Janco arrived on the scene and tried to track Duff but were unable to locate him.

Duff now has warrants for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of Schedule II drugs.

He is also facing multiple traffic citations.

Stanley has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of Schedule II drugs.

