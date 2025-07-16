Patients and families at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta get up close with iconic Stanley Cup

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Patients and their families at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta had the rare opportunity to see the iconic Stanley Cup trophy up close on Tuesday.

Channel 2’s Zach Klein was at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Brookhaven, where young hockey fans could pose for photos with the trophy.

Mike Huff, with player engagement for the champion Florida Panthers, brought the trophy to the hospital.

Huff formerly worked with the Georgia Tech Athletics Office.

