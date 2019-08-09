Parents left scrambling after school says it won't open days before new year

ATLANTA - As children prepare to head back to school next week, dozens of parents in the west end are being forced to figure out what to do with their children after their school was shut down.
Parents of students who were set to go to The Harriet Tubman School of Science and Technology were hoping to give their kids a head start. The charter school focuses on STEM education.
But the school put out a statement Friday, saying students will have to wait another year for the school to open because it did not obtain a certificate of occupancy from the city of Atlanta.
TODAY AT 4, We're speaking to parents who are now scrambling to find a school for their kids to go to when classes start Monday.
