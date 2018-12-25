  • Outgoing GBI Director reflects on his career

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After 45 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, this Christmas Eve will be the last for Director Vernon Keenan.

    Channel 2's Aaron Diamant sat down with Keenan for a look back over his career with law enforcement. 

    Keenan will turn in his gun and badge on Jan. 1.

