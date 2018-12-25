Outgoing GBI Director reflects on his career

ATLANTA - After 45 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, this Christmas Eve will be the last for Director Vernon Keenan.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant sat down with Keenan for a look back over his career with law enforcement.
Keenan will turn in his gun and badge on Jan. 1.
Our exclusive interview with the outgoing GBI director, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
