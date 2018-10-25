Order stopping absentee ballot rejections made official

ATLANTA - Over renewed objections from Secretary of State Brian Kemp and other elections leaders, a federal judge officially issued Thursday an injunction stopping Georgia from rejecting absentee ballots because of signatures deemed not to match those on file.
Judge Leigh May officially granted the injunction Thursday after hearing arguments against the injunction. It orders Kemp’s office to inform local elections offices that, instead of issuing rejections, they should mark such ballots as provisional, then give the would-be voter "pre-rejection notice" and an opportunity to resolve the discrepancy.
Absentee ballot applications with potential signature issues are ordered to be treated similarly.
#Breaking A federal court judge just issued an injunction changing the way Georgia elections officials handle mismatched signatures on absentee ballots.
“We are thankful that the court appeared to appreciate the magnitude of the problem. The court fully understood our claim, and we look forward to her ruling,” Sean Young, with the American Civil Liberties Union, told Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot.
