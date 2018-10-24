0 Proposed ruling on absentee ballots could impact Georgia governor's race

ATLANTA - A new decision from a federal judge could impact the razor-thin race between the top two candidates for Georgia’s next governor.

At the center of the decision are absentee ballots that are getting thrown out.

Currently, if you sign an absentee ballot and the signature on the ballot doesn't match the one on file with a county, that county can reject it.

Then, the county will notify you that there was a problem with your ballot and it won't be counted unless you fix it.

Under a proposed ruling issued Wednesday, county officials would no longer be able to reject ballots on that basis. Instead, such ballots would essentially become provisional ballots.

Then, county officials would be required to notify you no later than three days after an election that there was a problem, and there would also be an appeals process in place.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the office of Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is also running for governor, and the attorney general’s office about the proposed injunction.

Kemp's campaign spokesperson said they are reviewing the ruling. The judge is giving all sides until noon Thursday to file objections.

