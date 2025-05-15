Open breaker leads to tracks powering down at MARTA West End, Garnett stations

ATLANTA — If you take MARTA regularly you may have noticed some issues on the track Thursday afternoon.

A MARTA spokesman told Channel 2 Action News that a breaker opened near Garnett Station.

For personnel to fix the issue, they had to deenergize the tracks from the West End station to Garnett Station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said there are service delays for trains travel on the Red and Gold lines.

In the meantime, a bus bridge is being established to connect customers from Oakland City to Five Points.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for information on when services may return to normal.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group