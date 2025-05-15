Open breaker leads to tracks powering down at MARTA West End, Garnett stations

ATLANTA — If you take MARTA regularly you may have noticed some issues on the track Thursday afternoon.
A MARTA spokesman told Channel 2 Action News that a breaker opened near Garnett Station.
For personnel to fix the issue, they had to deenergize the tracks from the West End station to Garnett Station.
Officials said there are service delays for trains travel on the Red and Gold lines.
In the meantime, a bus bridge is being established to connect customers from Oakland City to Five Points.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out for information on when services may return to normal.
