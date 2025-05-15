School district warning parents about viral ‘Chromebook challenge’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A viral TikTok trend could injure your child or cause serious property damage, a metro Atlanta school district is warning.

The “Chromebook challenge” involves students taking their school-issued Chromebooks and jamming metal objects into the charging port. This often causes electrical shorts, smoking, sparks or fires.

Clayton County Public Schools says on top of students being injured, there could be financial and disciplinary repercussions.

Often, the Chromebooks used in the “challenge” have to be repaired or replaced. And Clayton County school system officials say the student or their families will have to foot the bill.

“The Chromebooks were issued to our students to help them succeed in school,” said Andy Sykes, CCPS Chief of Technology, “These are not playthings. We ask our students to respect these district-owned devices and use them for the purpose for which they were issued.”

Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith says that based on the severity of the damage and location, the student could face disciplinary action.

“We are asking our staff and our parents to partner with us in controlling this senseless act of vandalism by sharing the message that participation could create adverse situations that could have serious consequences,” said Dr. Smith.

