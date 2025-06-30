One week after destructive fire, nonprofit is back helping others

ATLANTA — The Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta, a nonprofit helps Atlanta’s most vulnerable families, says its drivers are back on the road delivering beds.

The deliveries are happening just over a week after a fire claimed its entire inventory.

Atlanta Fire officials said the nonprofit on Murphy Avenue caught fire around 4 a.m. June 18 while the business was closed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re starting with getting clients off the floor and into beds of their own, but we’re not stopping there,” the Furniture Bank said. “We’re also working hard to replenish our supply of tables, chairs, dressers, and more so we can help families turn empty spaces into warm homes once again.”

The Furniture Bank thanked the community for its support “as we bounce back from this tragedy. We’re just getting started, and the best is yet to come!”

The nonprofit encouraged the community to donate to help them recover from the fire.

One firefighter required medical attention for dehydration during the firefight, which lasted several hours.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group