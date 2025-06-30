Cobb County

Cobb County detective shows off her track skills to “Beat the Freeze”

By WSBTV.com News Staff
FILE PHOTO: The Freeze ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 01: The Freeze races around the outfield after the fifth inning of the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at SunTrust Park on August 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

A Cobb County detective spent her day off at an Atlanta Braves game and ran away with a major win in “Beat the Freeze.” She not only impressed the crowd at Truist Park, but the Braves broadcast booth, too.

“I tell ya the Freeze didn’t have a chance today. She won by a landslide,” play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin said.

“She’s done that before, you can tell by the way she was running. She knew exactly what she was doing,” analyst C. J. Nitkowski said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It turns out Ameerah Hardy-Dozier works as a detective for the Cobb County Police Department.

“We are proud to say that she is one of our officers,” a spokesperson said.

Hardy-Dozier said she wanted to put on a show for her co-workers.

“I’m so happy to do it. All my co-workers are here watching me and recording me. I just had to do it,” Hardy-Dozier told Braves sideline reporter Paul Byrd after the race.

The detective said she works out five days a week and got in touch with her athletic side.

“Slow start, strong finish. I did track in high school,” she said. “I can’t wait to see the replay.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read