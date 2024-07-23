Officers searching for man accused of stealing from Louis Vuitton Store at Lenox Square

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting from the Louis Vuitton Store at Lenox Square over the weekend.

On Sunday at around 4 p.m., officers responded to Louis Vuitton on Peachtree Road about a shoplifting suspect.

Police said the man took a Louis Vuitton hat and hid the hat inside a bag before walking out of the store.

The hat was worth $760, according to Atlanta police.

At the time of the theft, he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with white shoes and a black cross-body bag.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

