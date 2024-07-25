Officers search for man who stole checks from American Cancer Society

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man accused of stealing checks from the American Cancer Society.

On May 7 at 1:24 p.m., officers responded to the American Cancer Society on Peachtree Street NW in reference to a larceny.

After arriving, officers spoke to someone who said they saw a man take a number of checks from the mailbox at the location.

The man was described as wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants and black and white sunglasses.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

