Norfolk Southern donated $350K to Atlanta Community Food Bank

ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern has partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to combat hunger in the Atlanta area, contributing $350,000 to support food distribution efforts.

The partnership between Norfolk Southern and the Atlanta Community Food Bank aims to address food insecurity by enhancing the food bank’s capacity to provide nutritious meals to those in need.

The rail company said the collaboration includes financial support and employee engagement initiatives.

“Norfolk Southern’s commitment to community means we have the ability to respond both now and in the future to ensure no one goes hungry in greater Atlanta and North Georgia,” Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank, said in a statement and thanking them for the partnership.

The company contributed $250,000 to the nonprofit’s Transforming the Neighbor Experience Campaign, aimed at ensuring Georgia families have more frequent, consistent, convenient, and equitable access to food.

An additional $100,000 was donated by Norfolk Southern to support the food bank’s need for increased food distribution, enabling the nonprofit to maintain essential services and respond effectively to the rise in food insecurity in the Atlanta community.

Norfolk Southern has also matched over $25,000 in employee donations to the Atlanta Community Food Bank through its Thoroughbred Giving Portal, launched in June 2023.

Norfolk Southern employees have also volunteered more than 230 hours at the food bank and hosted a food drive at the company’s Atlanta headquarters.

Waide said the Food Bank has seen a 14% increase in need over the last year and they “are counting on partners like Norfolk Southern to help us feed more people than ever before.”

Including financial contributions and volunteer work are expected to strengthen the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s ability to serve the community and address food insecurity effectively, according to the company.

“Our partnership with the Atlanta community Food Bank reflects Norfolk Southern’s deep-rooted commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work,” Kristin Wong, Director of Corporate Giving, said. “By combining financial support with employee engagement, we aim to strengthen the efforts of the Atlanta Community Food Bank in addressing food insecurity and promoting a healthier, more resilient community.”

