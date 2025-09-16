Publix, Atlanta Community Food Bank partner up for Northwest Atlanta food distribution

Volunteers from grocery retail giant Publix partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute food in Northwest Atlanta, addressing the increasing demand for food assistance in the area.

“Publix, with us being in the food business, we believe we’re very well suited to help solve hunger,” Kevin Murphy, CEO of Publix, said.

This initiative comes as local food banks report a 70% increase in demand over recent years, driven by higher grocery prices and rising costs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The food distribution event took place at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, where volunteers set up a mobile food pantry to provide fresh and healthy food to the community.

“Prices gone up, can’t get the help, so you ask your neighbor…can you help me out? Can you get me there,” Denine Jackson, a local resident, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Those seniors that just cannot make it. This is what this event is geared towards,” Andrea Boone, an Atlanta City Councilmember, said.

The mobile food pantry was set up to bring food directly to those in need, particularly in areas considered food deserts, such as Westview, Fairburn Heights, Carroll Heights, and Adamsville.

“So many folks are feeling economic pressure, so we got to get more food into the homes of those families,” Kyle Waide, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, told Channel 2 Action News.

The nearest Publix is almost three miles away, across the river in Cobb County.

Most of the 250 families served at the event were seniors, many of whom are responsible for their grandchildren and struggling to keep up with bills.

Publix is also donating nearly half a million dollars to the Atlanta Community Food Bank to support these mobile pantries and to purchase new equipment and delivery vehicles.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group