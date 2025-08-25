Atlanta Community Food Bank opens first Atlanta store

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Community Food Bank has opened its first free-standing store in the city of Atlanta, providing a new resource for residents in need of food assistance.

Located in the Adamsville neighborhood, the new Community Food Center offers a grocery store-like experience where individuals can shop for food with dignity and ease.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson reports the center aims to serve about a thousand families each week, improving access to fresh food for the local community.

“This new Community Food Center stands for dignity, access and hope,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Fran White, a resident of Adamsville who just turned 87, expressed her commitment to helping others in her community.

“I know what it is to have and to have not ... I try to come and get all the information that I can acquire so that I can help somebody,” she said.

“Giving people the choice about the food that they’re going to receive really helps them have a more dignified experience,” said Kyle Waide, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Residents can register by phone or online to make an appointment to shop at the new center once every two weeks. Each appointment lasts 15 minutes and accommodates about eight people at a time.

Shoppers weigh their food, show their ID and then proceed with their selections, ensuring that the process is efficient and respectful.

Fran White, who has lived in the neighborhood most of her life, noted the importance of the center for her and her friends who often seek her help with food.

The opening of the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s new store marks a significant step in addressing food insecurity in the area, offering residents a dignified way to access the nutrition they need.

As White put it, “I’m not as young as I used to be and I’m not as old as I’m gonna get, but I enjoy helping people.”

Learn more about getting help at the Community Food Center website.

