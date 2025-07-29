Channel 2 presents ‘The Giving Gap’: A Family 2 Family special

ATLANTA —

WSB-TV Channel 2 presents “The Giving Gap,” a 30-minute special that explores fundraising challenges nonprofits in North Georgia face every day, and what some of these organizations are doing to adapt to help people in need.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer and Fred Blankenship take viewers inside several local organizations that provide life-changing and often lifesaving community services.

“Nonprofits are the fabric of our community,” Blankenship said. “From food and housing to healthcare support, they provide critical services to our neighbors in need.”

“Volunteerism and philanthropy are part of North Georgia’s DNA,” Stouffer said. “But now nonprofits that help so many, need help of their own.”

Economic uncertainty, declining donation trends and reduced federal funding makes the giving gap more complex. Local nonprofit organizations are working hard to maximize resources and find new solutions to fill the need today and in the future.

“Channel 2 and our Family 2 Family partners are committed to supporting non-profits that make a difference in the community,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “Every day the need grows greater for donations, volunteers, and fundraising. We hope ‘The Giving Gap’ not only informs Georgians about the tremendous need but also inspires people to help however and wherever they can.”

