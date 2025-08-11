Food bank CEO worried about ‘donor fatigue’ as lines get longer at Georgia food pantries

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Community Food Bank is facing increased demand for food assistance as economic challenges and uncertainty persist, with CEO Kyle Waide reporting a 60% rise in the number of people served compared to three years ago.

Inflation is cited as a primary factor driving the increased demand for food assistance, as more people across North Georgia turn to food pantries for help.

“Lines are getting longer at food pantries all across North Georgia,” Kyle Waide, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, said.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank collaborates with nearly 700 local non-profits to distribute millions of pounds of food to those in need across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Waide told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer that the situation was “a crisis,” estimating that one in seven Georgians is food insecure.

Concerns are also mounting over potential federal cuts to food assistance programs, which could reduce benefits for many families and increase demand for food bank services.

Waide said he was also worried about donor fatigue, despite receiving strong financial support this year, as the challenges are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

He emphasized the importance of non-profits effectively communicating their impact to the community to sustain support.

As the Atlanta Community Food Bank navigates these challenges, Waide said the focus remains on ensuring that everyone in the community has enough food, a goal that Waide noted was a non-partisan point of view.

