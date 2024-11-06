Newly proposed student housing tower could be built next to the Varsity in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The world-famous Varsity restaurant in Midtown Atlanta could soon welcome a new neighbor.

A towering student housing building could be built right next to the landmark restaurant.

“Oh, that looks really nice,” said Georgia Tech student Cordelia Tranfield, as she looked at the designs of the building. “That would be great. There’s definitely a housing crisis going on in midtown.”

The mock-up designs showed a gleaming, high-rise building nestled between bustling Midtown Atlanta and the iconic Varsity restaurant.

“More options for more housing is definitely better,” Georgia Tech student, Nathan Gong told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The family that owns the restaurant is now under contract to sell the surface parking lot on Spring Street to Landmark Properties.

The development company plans to build a 560-unit, high-rise tower for students in the area, according to their permit application with the City of Atlanta.

“It’s nice seeing more skyscrapers popping up around here,” Tranfield added.

The owners of the Varsity anticipate even more business with hungry students so close by.

Gong said with so many apartment buildings already under construction in Midtown Atlanta, he is worried about pricing.

“I think depending on the price. I know some people are willing to spend that kind of money,” Gong explained.

The proposed project is in the planning stages. There is no word on how much the units will cost to rent.

“Hopefully, it’s not awful. For in-state students, it might be easier, but hopefully, it’s not insane,” Tranfield said.

©2024 Cox Media Group