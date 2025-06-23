New vape shop restrictions head to full Atlanta City Council vote

ATLANTA — After getting unanimous approval in the Atlanta City Council Zoning Committee, an ordinance IS adding new restrictions to where vape shops can be opened and what they’re defined as.

The ordinance would set a limit of 1,000 feet between any potential vape shops and any elementary or secondary school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Regarding the distance, the council said the proximity of vape shops to schools may increase the likelihood for youths to use vaping products.

To promote the safety, health, peace and general welfare of the Atlanta public, the city council said it is in the public’s interest to regulate vape shop locations.

TRENDING STORIES:

Should it be passed by the full Atlanta City Council, vape shops would be defined as any business whose main product for sale is any combination of alternative nicotine products, consumable vapor products, vapor devices and consumable hemp products.

In terms of scope, public schools, private schools and parochial schools are all included for the purposes of where not to zone a vape shop.

The ordinance also adds new language to current city code to include child care nurseries and daycare centers, as well as other types of daycare and pre-kindergartens and kindergarten facilities for young Atlantans.

Vape shops also cannot be within 1,000 feet of another vape shop.

The next full city council meeting is scheduled for July 7 at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group