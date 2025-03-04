New SBA head Kelly Loeffler says she wants corporate stability in department, supports DOGE

ATLANTA — Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is now the head of the Small Business Administration and insists she supports Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

The SBA is critically important to small businesses, especially those damaged in the hurricanes that hit Georgia last year. It’s giving the loans.

But Loeffler also said the SBA has to be efficient.

“Well, Richard, as you know, I come out of the private sector over 30 years, and this is a dream job for me,” Loeffler told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot on Monday.

President Donald Trump picked Loeffler to head the SBA at a critical time, when SBA loans are essential to help small Georgia businesses recover from the devastating hurricanes.

Having started on a small Illinois farm to heading large companies, Loeffler said she wants to bring that corporate sensibility to a federal agency.

“Coming into a new company, buying new companies, you always evaluate what you have versus what you need. What should you be doing? What are your priorities?” Loeffler said.

And that’s why she told Elliot that she fully supports Musk, DOGE, and the thousands of federal job cuts we’ve seen over the past few weeks.

She doesn’t think it will hurt the SBA’s ability to do its job.

“I’m so excited about supporting the DOGE effort and working closely with our DOGE partners. I’ve spoken with Elon at length about it,” Loeffler said.

Not far away, Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams held a rally sharply criticizing DOGE’s job cuts at agencies including the CDC and the FAA, insisting the cuts are hurting those agencies’ ability to serve the people.

“They are real people whose lives have been impacted by these cuts. I’m hearing from families every day who are afraid of what will happen if these actual cuts go through,” Williams said.

Loeffler made a visit to the General Assembly on Monday where she also hired away GEMA director Chris Stallings to head an emergency response department within the SBA.

