New Fernbank exhibit in October sure to be shell of a good time

ATLANTA — Starting Oct. 5, a new Fernbank Museum exhibit has the institution “suiting up” for a fintastic and fun journey through time.

The “Armored Animals” exhibit opens with what Fernbank calls a 500 million-year story of armor and evolution in the animal kingdom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The museum exhibit will feature artifacts, displays and casts of animals from fish to dinosaurs and even giant insects.

Among the many bone-a fide displays is a 30-foot replica of a giant crocodile, the Deinosuchus, among others.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Armored Animals exhibit is intended to show off how when it comes to protection and defense, fish, scorpions, dinos and even some mammals were able to tip the scales from skin to shell in order to survive.

The exhibit will also show how “humans have emulated the animal world in their armor construction,” whether it was “simple defensive plates and helmets to mimicking the beauty of animals’ armor.”

“When looking at armor, it is incredibly fascinating to see the common connections between creatures as diverse as insects and dinosaurs and how humans have adopted those same defensive techniques,” Robert Gaston, Exhibit Curator for Armored Animals said.

Visitors to the Fernbank can come face to jaw and skull with famed reptiles from the tyrannosaur family, as well as gentle giants like the ankylosaurus and even a giant tortoise from a frozen age.

The Armored Animals exhibit will be at Fernbank from Oct. 5 to Jan. 5, 2025 and is included with General Admission, or free if you have CityPASS.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man says he was left with broken collarbone after Walton County jailer beat and dragged him

©2024 Cox Media Group