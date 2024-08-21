Georgia ranks near the bottom for maternal health, reproductive care in US, report says

ATLANTA — When it comes to maternal health, a new report found that Georgia ranks near the bottom of the list among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for preventable pregnancy-related deaths.

A report by the Commonwealth Fund, a national nonprofit focused on equitable healthcare access, found Georgia was the 46th worst state for maternal health, at least as far as deaths during pregnancy with preventable causes.

“Mental health conditions are the most frequently reported cause of preventable pregnancy-related death, including deaths by suicide and overdoses related to substance use disorders,” the organization said.

In Georgia, and its fellow states in the Southeast, the deaths of women at reproductive age was higher than anywhere else in the United States, according to the report.

The Commonwealth Fund said 114 to 137 Georgia women of reproductive age died per 100,000 women in 2022, from causes ranging between substance abuse, breast and cervical cancer, pregnancy-related preventable causes and COVID-19.

Additionally, the same report said the state had a 26.1 to 34.3 per 100,000 maternal mortality rate. More Georgia women were reported to have syphilis as well, and the number spiked from 2019 to 2022, rising from 33 per 100,000 to 70 per 100,000.

The report said Georgia has a high prevalence of mothers who are uninsured, affordability issues for maternal healthcare, and ranks in the lower-middle of the pack for health outcomes for pregnant mothers in the state.

Georgia also had between 27.9 and 30.8 low-risk cesarean births per 100 live births in 2022, putting it among 12 states in the U.S. with such a high frequency.

As far as access to healthcare, access to health insurance coverage and the affordability of both, Georgia is ranked 50th in the nation, the report said.

Overall, Georgia’s rank as 46th for women’s health in the United States is due to a combination of a lack of health care quality and prevention, lack of affordability and access and lower level of positive health and reproductive outcomes.

Even among its fellow states in the Southeast region of the U.S., Georgia was ranked at the bottom, at No. 10.

According to the Commonwealth Fund, Georgia performs worst on:

Women ages 18 to 44 who went without care because of cost

Self-pay in-hospital births

Uninsured women, ages 19 to 64

However, the Commonwealth Fund says Georgia did perform “best among states” for:

Women reporting postpartum depression symptoms

Women ages 18-64 who have been tested for HIV or AIDS

Women with depression before or during pregnancy

As far as data for the report, the Commonwealth Fund reported that Georgia was ranked in the middle of the scores for the number of maternity care providers in-state and that nearly a quarter of all women who gave live births did not begin prenatal care in the first to third months of pregnancy.

Additionally, the report said 23% of Georgia women between the ages of 18 and 44 skipped seeing a doctor in the past year due to the cost of the appointment, while nearly 30% of the same group do not have a person they count as a personal health care provider.

The Commonwealth Fund report said Georgia had 6.3 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the Commonwealth Fund, ranked 39 out of 41.

Georgia was also ranked lowest for the percentage of women who recently gave birth while not having any health insurance coverage during their pregnancy.

For Georgians looking for health insurance coverage, there are some options. Depending on income levels, you can apply for membership in the Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, which provides a form of Medicaid with attached work requirements.

Separately, for Georgians who have participated in the HealthCare.Gov marketplace, beginning in November’s open enrollment period, plans will now be available on the Georgia Access site.

Normal Medicaid, as well as Peachcare for Kids, are also options for eligible Georgia families and children.

