New ‘dog friendly’ airline to fly in and out of Atlanta

ATLANTA — If you are a dog owner who always wanted an opportunity to fly and travel with your best friend, you now have your chance.

A new Texas-based startup airline will allow travelers and their canine companions to sit together in the main cabin of a jet airliner and travel to one of several other cities.

For most major airlines, dogs are limited to a crate in the cargo hold. This airline lets you book them in the seat right next to you.

RetrievAir is the brainchild of a Texas man and his father who always wanted an opportunity to fly to other cities with his two dogs, one of which is nearly 100 lbs.

The plan for the airline came together after CEO Benton Miller and his co-founder, Mark Williams made an appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

The pitch was very well received and piqued the interest of “guest shark” Alexis Ohanlan, who was a co-founder of Reddit. Ohanlan’s 776 Capital Investment firm.

Come Feb. 6, passengers and their pets can fly to and from Atlanta’s Fulton County Airport along with Manassass, Virginia, Oakland, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

RetrievAir already has flights to and from Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and New York.

The company says ticketing for flights is now available for anyone interested on their website, Retrievair.com.

