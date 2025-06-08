New club for kids unveiled at recreation center in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have opened a new, multi-functional club at the Pittman Park Recreation Center in the historic Pittsburgh neighborhood of Atlanta.

The Good Neighbor Club is one of the largest recreation centers in Atlanta and is located within walking distance of the BeltLine Southside trail.

The Hawks and State Farm hope that the new space inspires students and positively influences future generations. The club features fresh paint, updated carpeted flooring and ceiling, new televisions, and gaming consoles.

The Pittman Park Recreation Center was selected as the 12th Good Neighbor Club. The center serves more than 100 youth and teens, in addition to coaching an additional 1,000 kids through sports programs throughout the year.

