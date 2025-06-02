Neighbors speak out to keep gas station out of Atlanta community

ATLANTA — Residents who don’t want a new gas station built in their community took their concerns to Atlanta City Hall. T

They warned the councilwoman for the area, she needs to show she’s on their side or else they will remember when they head to the polls in November.

Amber Burks represented a group of residents who oppose a gas station being built in their community on Greenbriar Parkway near the Greenbriar Mall. She spoke at Atlanta’s City Council meeting.

“Stop the gas station from being built,” Burks told the body.

Burks also focused her message on Councilwoman Marci Overstreet, who represents the area where the proposed gas station is being built.

“I hope you show us that you deserve our continued support,” Burks said.

The neighbors issued a warning to Overstreet about the project, saying she needed to show she’s on their side in this fight.

“On November 4, as we make our way to the polls, your constituents will remember either your passivity or your active effort as a leader,” Burks said.

Overstreet quickly set the record straight. “I never said that I don’t agree with the community. I actually said I was standing with the community.”

Members of the community said it was blindsided when they saw the gas station being built near their homes, near a senior apartment complex and near a daycare. They say they have too many gas stations already.

Burks says zoning was changed to prevent any new gas stations in July 2022.

“A month later, they grant a permit for a gas station to be built,” she said.

Overstreet mentioned she thought the gas station was permitted in error. She told Channel 2’s Tom Jones recently that city planning disagreed with that assessment.

Overstreet says she shared that information with the community.

“So I have been standing with the community,” Overstreet said.

Residents still plan to hold Overstreet accountable.

“I encourage you, councilwoman, not to turn your back on southwest Atlanta,” said Burks.

Overstreet has said in the past that she is frustrated with the project and doesn’t agree with it.

Residents want a stop-work order placed on the project. They say they haven’t been able to find out the status of the project.

