Snellville teen charged in shooting spree that targeted former classmates

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 19-year-old Snellville man is facing multiple felony charges after police connected him to a months-long crime spree that included shooting his former high school basketball teammate.

Jet Horne was arrested in May following a carjacking investigation that led detectives to link him to several earlier shootings dating back to December 2024. New charges were added last week.

The violence began last December on Pembrook Farm Way near Snellville, where police say Horne shot 20-year-old Talal Ansah as many as eight times as he returned home from work.

Ansah suffered brain damage and is still learning to speak again while undergoing rehabilitation.

“Right now he’s just going through rehab and trying to basically relearn everything,” said Memuna Ansah, the victim’s sister.

The two had been teammates at South Gwinnett High School and played AAU basketball together, according to Ansah’s family.

“This guy was somebody that my brother was friends with,” Ansah told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “He’s been over to our house multiple times.”

Police say the attacks escalated three months later with drive-by shootings on Ivy Fork Drive and Hidden Ivy Lane near Loganville in March that left one other person injured and multiple homes damaged.

Horne’s arrest came after an armed carjacking incident on Preserve Park Drive on May 16, which investigators used to connect him to the earlier shootings.

Court documents show Horne faces 16 felony charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, and weapons charges.

Meanwhile, Talal Ansah still faces skull surgery ahead and months of additional rehabilitation. His family is preparing their home for his return, while not knowing when he will be able to care for himself again.

The motive for the shootings remains unknown.

“It’s very disappointing, just because, you know, it’s not like those people did anything to him,” Memuna Ansah said.

