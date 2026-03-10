Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Magic City Monday’ canceled by NBA officials

ATLANTA — NBA officials announced on Monday that it is canceling the Atlanta Hawks’ “Magic City Monday.”

The game was scheduled for next Monday, March 16, when the Orlando Magic play at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

“Magic City Monday” was announced as a collaboration between the Atlanta Hawks and popular Atlanta nightclub Magic City.

The promotion was set to include the club’s iconic lemon pepper wings, custom merchandise and a halftime performance from Atlanta rapper T.I.

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

The Atlanta Hawks shared a statement saying they are disappointed, but understand.

“While we are very disappointed in the NBA’s decision to cancel our Magic City Night promotion, we fully respect its decision. As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta - with authenticity - in ways that continue to unite and bring us all together.”

The Hawks say T.I. will still perform as planned, and wings will still be available like at all games at State Farm Arena.

However, the limited-edition hoodie will not be sold anymore. Those who pre-ordered it will still receive it.

The live recording of a podcast has been canceled. Those who bought tickets to the recording will be contacted directly.

Fans and other players in the league were divided on whether they supported the promotion’s ties to a nightclub.

“Me personally, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” one fan told Channel 2 Action News.

San Antonio Spurs player Luke Kornet also criticized the decision.

“I feel like it didn’t really represent what I know myself and a lot of others throughout the NBA felt,” Kornet told the 76ers team.

Former Hawks player Al Horford reposted Kornet’s social media statement with the words, “well said Luke.”

But in a statement about Magic City, Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz wrote in part: “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

There is no word on whether ticketholders will be offered refunds.

