Former Atlanta Hawks star supports calls to cancel ‘Magic City Monday’

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Hawks star is supporting another player’s call for the franchise regarding its upcoming “Magic City Monday” promotion.

Golden State Warriors center Al Horford, who the Hawks drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in 2007, shared a letter written by Luke Kornet asking Atlanta to cancel the promotion.

“Well said Luke,” Horford wrote in an X post.

The Hawks announced last week that it will host “Magic City Monday” against the Orlando Magic on March 16 in recognition of the city’s most notable adult entertainment club.

As part of the event, a State Farm Arena concession stand is selling Magic City Kitchen’s famous lemon-pepper wings and Atlanta native and rap icon T.I. is set to perform at halftime.

The reaction to the event has been mixed.

Supporters say the night reflects the club’s cultural impact on the city. But others, like Kornet, have called into question how supporting a strip club will reflect on the NBA community.

“I and others throughout the league were surprised by and object to the Hawks’ decision. We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision,” Kornet wrote.

