Fans divided about Hawks ‘Magic City Night’ plans

ATLANTA — There’s some heated debate over the Atlanta Hawks decision to collaborate with an adult nightclub for “Magic City Night.”

“I think it’s just a form of entertainment, and if people don’t want to see it, they don’t have to see it,” Olivia Trout told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

“Me personally, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” said another Hawks fan.

The event is set for March 16 inside State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

According to the Hawks organization, the idea is centered around the team’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The organization said it partnered with the internationally known Magic City adult nightclub to highlight their popular chicken wings, music and all-around Atlanta culture.

Rapper T.I. is set to perform.

“Personally if T.I. is there I think it’s A-OK. I love him,” Trout said.

But some others against the event are taking to social media to vent.

Spurs center; Luke Kornet also criticized the decision.

“I feel like it didn’t really represent what I know myself and a lot of others throughout the NBA felt,” Kornet told the 76ers team.

Former Hawks player Al Horford reposted Kornet’s social media statement with the words, “well said Luke.”

But in a statement about Magic City, Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz wrote in part: “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

“You gotta do what gotta you to get your clientele,” one fan said.

“We should respect all forms of entertainment,” Trout explained.

Washington reached out to a Hawks spokesperson, but he declined to comment.

She also contacted the NBA but did not get a response.

