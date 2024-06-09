Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park gives high school players rare opportunity

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Top high school baseball players from Native American communities across the county were showcased at the home of the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

The third annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase was held at Truist Park on June 7, 8, and 9.

The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent got to experience a “pro-style” workout on Saturday and played in a showcase game on Sunday.

A few players were selected to participate in a home run derby that followed the afternoon workout on Saturday.

Former major leaguers Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier coached the teams.

The event offers exposure for players who may not have another opportunity to play in front of college and Major League scouts.

