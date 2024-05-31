National firefighter extrication competition kicks off in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is kicking off the North American Vehicle Rescue Association’s National Rescue Challenge Friday for a three-day competition.

It’s the first year Atlanta is hosting the competition, in partnership with NAVRA and Lenox Square.

“We are honored to host this esteemed event alongside our partners at Lenox Square,” AFRD Deputy Chief Stephen Hill said. “The NAVRA National Rescue Challenge embodies our shared commitment to advancing rescue techniques and promoting safety excellence within the communities that we serve.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The competition goes from May 31 to June 2, and will have fire extrication teams from across the country fight to win a competition to rescue people from car fires as fast as they can.

Just under two weeks ago, Channel 2′s Lori Wilson joined Atlanta firefighters as they trained for the competition.

Capt. Tyler Mallor told her the training and drills they were working on for the competition was important to help firefighters save lives by finding better ways to cut into cars and rescue real people.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to AFRD, the competition is a chance to show rescue expertise and teamwork among firefighters, while fostering better team dynamics and communication skills, while elevating patient care and public safety standards.

“By teaching the public about prevention and safety methods, we can target accidents before they even happen. However, where prevention ends, preparation begins. Our experienced industry expert members work tirelessly to train all emergency responders with innovative techniques, advanced equipment, and authentic competitions,” Stephen Martell, NAVRA President and CEO said.

Martell was in Atlanta on May 18 helping train AFRD’s fire teams for the competition. No matter how the competition ends up, the NAVRA CEO said these types of trainings and preparations help make the whole community safer.

“Last year, 47,000 people died in roadway accidents. If we get there and do a better job, an earlier job, we can save more lives,” Martell told Channel 2 Action News previously.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man allegedly got into fraudulent marriage with radio personality to scam victims out of money

©2024 Cox Media Group