Music lovers gather in Atlanta for ONE Musicfest

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are flocking to Atlanta’s Central Park on Saturday and Sunday for ONE Musicfest.

Channel 2 Action News was there as the festival kicked off on Saturday afternoon.

It’s considered the largest urban festival of its kind in the southeast and it was started with a desire to celebrate culture and music.

Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glorilla, Nelly and Method Man are taking the stage as headliners over the weekend.

Rapper Cardi B was scheduled to perform on Saturday, but was forced to drop out earlier this week for health reasons. On Friday, ONE Musicfest announced that Clayton County-native rapper Latto would be taking her place.

General admission tickets on individual days start at $129 before taxes and fees and two-day tickets start at $219 before taxes and fees.

For different ticketing options, click here.

If you’re heading out to the festival, make sure not to bring bags larger than 14″ x 11″ x 5″, pets, weapons, chairs, blankets, tents and umbrellas.

