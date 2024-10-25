Clayton County native Latto replacing Cardi B as headliner at ONE Musicfest

ATLANTA — Rapper Latto is replacing Cardi B as a headliner at ONE Musicfest this weekend in Atlanta, the festival announced Thursday.

This news comes day after Cardi B announced she would not be performing at the festival after she was hospitalized following a medical emergency.

Latto, who grew up in Clayton County and attended Lovejoy High School, dropped her third studio album, “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” earlier this year.

Aside from Latto, the festival will feature Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glorilla, Nelly and Method Man as headliners.

The festival, will will be held from Noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, will be back at Central Park after taking place in Piedmont Park last year.

Thousands are expected to attend the 15th installment of the event.

