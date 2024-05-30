Murder of man outside Trap Museum caught on camera, police say

ATLANTA — The brother of a man shot and killed over a few dollars outside the Trap Music Museum believes his brother knew his killer.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was outside the museum on Travis Street on Thursday, where 59-year-old Andrew Pierce was killed earlier on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Pierce and the suspect got into an argument while Pierce cleaned the parking lot.

Pierce’s family and police said the murder was caught on camera.

Pierce’s brother, Melvin Pierce, fought back tears as he talked about his brother’s last moments alive.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The guy pulled his gun out and shot him to death,” Pierce said. “To just murder so easily now.”

Pierce said the family went through his brother’s cell phone and said that judging by conversations between him and the suspect, they now believe the argument was over a few dollars.

“My brother was asking for the money, and he didn’t get the money,” Melvin Pierce said. “They not only know the person who did it. They captured the whole thing on video.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Pierce said he’s focused on burying his brother with dignity, a man who was well-known and respected in the community.

“(He was) loving, kind, caring and would give you the world,” his brother said.

Pierce said he holds no malice toward the man who killed his brother, he just wants all of the senseless gun violence to end.

Police have not identified the suspect or taken anyone into custody.

5-year-old boy accidentally killed himself with loaded gun left on bed, Gwinnett mother charged

©2024 Cox Media Group