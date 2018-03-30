Mother panics after she says bus dropped son off at wrong place, time

ATLANTA - A local mother wants answers as to why her grandson was dropped off in the wrong spot.
The mother said her 7-year-old grandson was dropped off at the wrong place and time in northwest Atlanta.
How the school system is explaining the mistake and the steps it’s taking to make sure it doesn’t happen again, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
When his grandmother went to pick him and couldn’t find him, a large search effort was organized to find the boy.
He was found a couple of hours later at a nearby park.
The school district has admitted that there was a mistake made about letting the boy off the bus.
