Mother panics after she says bus dropped son off at wrong place, time

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A local mother wants answers as to why her grandson was dropped off in the wrong spot. 

    The mother said her 7-year-old grandson was dropped off at the wrong place and time in northwest Atlanta.

    When his grandmother went to pick him and couldn’t find him, a large search effort was organized to find the boy. 

    He was found a couple of hours later at a nearby park. 

    The school district has admitted that there was a mistake made about letting the boy off the bus. 

