Mother warns parents after infant thrown from car seat during crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A mother is warning other parents after her 2-month-old daughter was thrown from her car seat during a crash.
Hannah McKinney posted on Facebook that her child was involved in a bad roll over crash and was ejected from the car, despite being tightly strapped into her car seat. Luckily, her daughter is OK.
McKinney said she believes it happened because of the sheep skin seat belt covers that were added onto the car seat to make it more comfortable.
“With the force of the vehicle, the sheep skin slid against her shirt and made her go flying out. Please please please please DO NOT put things on a car seat that did not come that way from the manufacturer,” she said. “Plus anything on a car seat in an accident voids the warranty.”
We spoke with experts at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta about her post.
