Father, 4-year-old son possibly drowned while fishing on Chattahoochee River

Authorities are searching for a man and his 4-year-old son after witnesses saw them go under the water while fishing along the banks of the Chattahoochee River.
Columbus fire is calling the incident a “possible drowning.”
When the accident happened about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday between the Lake Oliver dam and J.R. Allen Parkway bridge, some witnesses tried to rescue the 27-year-old father and son and others called 911, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
The Columbus fire and emergency management dive team searched the lake about 9 p.m. They stopped overnight, then resumed the search at 8 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
Their efforts were hindered when gates on the Lake Oliver dam opened, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the search about 105 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.
WATCH LIVE: Press conference underway after 2 bodies missing in Bibb Pond@SharifaJWTVM is gathering details>>>https://t.co/X929v03hDO pic.twitter.com/c8B4n745ry— WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) March 29, 2018
It is unclear exactly where their search is focused at this time.
After a morning update, a second news conference is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, according to fire officials.
