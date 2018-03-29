  • Father, 4-year-old son possibly drowned while fishing on Chattahoochee River

    By: Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Authorities are searching for a man and his 4-year-old son after witnesses saw them go under the water while fishing along the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

    Columbus fire is calling the incident a “possible drowning.”

    When the accident happened about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday between the Lake Oliver dam and J.R. Allen Parkway bridge, some witnesses tried to rescue the 27-year-old father and son and others called 911, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer. 

    The Columbus fire and emergency management dive team searched the lake about 9 p.m. They stopped overnight, then resumed the search at 8 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

    Their efforts were hindered  when gates on the Lake Oliver dam opened, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.

    The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the search about 105 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

    It is unclear exactly where their search is focused at this time.

    After a morning update, a second news conference is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, according to fire officials.

