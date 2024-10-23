MLS Playoffs: Atlanta United wins wildcard match, advances to play Inter Miami and Messi

MONTREAL — After sneaking into the MLS playoffs, Atlanta United won their Wild Card Round match in thrilling fashion on Tuesday.

After 90 minutes of action, Atlanta United and Montreal were tied 2-2, prompting a penalty shootout.

All five Atlanta United players who attempted penalty kicks were successful. Goalie Brad Guzman was able to save one of five Montreal penalty kicks, giving United the victory.

This win marks Atlanta United’s first time advancing in the playoffs since 2019.

Atlanta United will now match up with Inter Miami, who is led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. Atlanta and Miami tied in their most recent match last month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta and Miami will match up in a best-of-three series beginning on Friday night. Atlanta United will then host Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 2 for the second game in the series.

The series would then shift back to Miami on Nov. 9 if a third game becomes necessary.

