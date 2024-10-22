Hawks sign Jalen Johnson to 5-year, $150 million extension

ATLANTA — The Hawks have extended Jalen Johnson’s contract to keep him in Atlanta for the long haul, the team announced Monday,

Johnson and the Hawks agreed to a $150 million extension over five seasons, beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The 22-year-old Johnson has improved each season since the team chose him with the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Duke,

Last season, the high-flying Johnson averaged a career-high 16 points per game and 8.7 rebounds.

JJ STAYING IN THE 🅰️



We have signed Jalen Johnson to a contract extension! pic.twitter.com/h05o5kdQWR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 21, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Johnson has developed into one of the most dynamic players in the open court, making him a strong fit with star point guard Trae Young.

After extending Johnson, the Hawks have a strong core of talented young players signed with the team for the next several seasons.

On Wednesday, Johnson and the Hawks begin their season against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group