0 Missing water meter covers causing concern in local neighborhood

ATLANTA - People in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood are looking for missing covers to their water meters.

They said someone is stealing the covers, leaving gaping holes in the sidewalks.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington found some of the meters with the missing covers on Parsons Street Wednesday.

She found about a dozen, but spoke to neighbors who said there are more.

Washington called the City of Atlanta about the issue.

She’s talking to a spokesperson who said officials are aware of the problem and planning a fix, for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The covers being gone are making it dangerous for anyone walking down the street.

Residents told Washington they first noticed the missing covers a few weeks ago.

They said whoever is stealing the covers is selling them for scrap metal.

Some of the residents also said the neighborhood is in transition, with some remodeled homes and abandoned homes, so they believe squatters are removing the covers to turn the water on to some of the vacant houses in the Ashview Heights neighborhood.

Washington spoke with a neighbor who noticed her water meter cover was tampered with and had also just noticed the one across the street from her house was gone.

“Well that is dangerous. I hadn’t noticed it and if there were kids playing out here they could hurt themselves or if you’re not paying attention and you’re walking and people come through this neighborhood all the time, but if you’re not paying attention, that’s an injury,” Betty Boarders said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.