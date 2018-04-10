  • $2M worth of meth hidden inside Disney figurines (PHOTOS)

    By: Mark Winne

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that authorities confiscated more than 500 pounds of meth hidden inside wax Disney figurines.

    The DEA tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that this is one of the biggest meth busts ever in Gwinnett County. 

    The meth -- with a street value of around $2 million -- was concealed inside 500 wax figurines.

    Robert Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA, says the figures were shaped like Disney figures, but there is nothing family-oriented about them.

    Murphy told Winne the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta.

    According to Murphy, another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted. It’s believed that was intended as a decoy.

    The investigation involves cooperation between the DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security and the Gwinnett County Metro Drug Task Force.

    The investigation is ongoing.

