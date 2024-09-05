Missing Atlanta man last seen boarding a bus to church on Sunday

Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Jesse Carson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 1 when he was taking a bus to church.
The person who reported him missing said he got on the bus but failed to return home after the service.
He was last seen wearing an all-black suit.
If you have seen him, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
IN OTHER NEWS:
