Missing Atlanta man last seen boarding a bus to church on Sunday

Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Jesse Carson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 1 when he was taking a bus to church.

The person who reported him missing said he got on the bus but failed to return home after the service.

He was last seen wearing an all-black suit.

If you have seen him, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

