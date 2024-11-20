Missing 76-year-old woman sought by Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help trying to locate a missing 76-year-old woman.

Police say Katherine Warthen was last seen on 1820 S Gordon Street in Southwest Atlanta on Wednesday around 3 p.m. after being reported missing by her husband.

Warthen is 5-feet-6 inches tall, 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She has “Chris” tattooed on her left arm and was last seen wearing a black leather coat with a hoodie, grey pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

