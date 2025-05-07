Midtown Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will help teens break into show business

ATLANTA — At the historic Fox Theatre in Midtown Atlanta, breaking into showbiz doesn’t have to be the impossible dream.

“It’s this ‘fictional thing’ they think is out there, but they don’t get to see it in front of their eyes,” the Fox’s Carly Ann Lovell told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

She is leading a program that opens doors for metro area students from lower-income areas.

The teens have never seen a place like this before.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“For some of the students, this is their first visit ever to the Fox Theatre, so they bring huge excitement with them,” the Fox’s Leigh Burns said.

The Fox calls it the All-Access Pass. It’s a one-of-a-kind program that gives students a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the theatre, both on stage and backstage.

Students from Atlanta Collegiate and Rockdale County High Schools recently participated in what the Fox called Shadowing Day, where they had a chance to see how the pros do it.

The goal is to inspire students to learn about the many different careers at the theatre, and maybe one day they’ll call it home. “They get to come to the Fox and have some hands-on experiences and shadow some of the departments here and see in person what it’s like to be in the arts,” Lovell said.

The Fox is taking applications through Friday from metro area 11th and 12th graders who attend Title 1 High Schools. To learn more, visit their website.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group