Midtown Assistance Center gets help from Brad’s Coat Drive

ATLANTA — Along Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta at the Midtown Assistance Center, they are fearing the worst.

“Every winter, sadly, we lose people who are outside,” Executive Director Jenny Jobson said.

For nearly 40 winters, the nonprofit has provided coats to those who need them.

Because of plunging temperatures this week, the need is as dire as ever.

But on Tuesday, help was on the way.

A team from the center came to WSB-TV to pick up lots of coats.

Last month Channel 2 Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz, launched Brad’s Coat Drive.

Kind-hearted folks from all over the metro area have donated new or gently used winter and raincoats by the hundreds.

Four local nonprofits, including the Midtown Assistance Center, are now picking them up.

Jobson says in weather like this, as quickly as the coats come in, they go out.

“Anybody we see who comes to our door and needs a coat, we hand coats at the door. Clients who come to see us for food, we make sure they have a coat and the people in their household have coats. It’s such an important thing,” Jobson said.

If you’d like to help, get details here.

