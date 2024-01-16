Atlanta Police Department mourns death of one of its newest officers

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its newest officers.

The department announced the death of Officer Lucas Sizemore from Zone 4 Evening Watch in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday. Sizemore died a week ago on Jan. 9.

He would have turned 25 years old next month, according to his obituary.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He had graduated from the police academy in May 2023.

The department did not elaborate on the details surrounding his death.

“During this difficult time, let us come together to remember Officer Sizemore’s commitment and sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Lucas Sizemore’s loved ones during this painful time,” the department said in a statement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens thanked Sizemore for his service and expressed appreciation for what Atlanta Police Officers go through on a daily basis, “My deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones of Officer Lucas Sizemore. It’s important to also remember the sacrifices that police officers make every day to keep our communities safe. We ask a lot from our police officers, and on behalf of the city of Atlanta, I want to thank them once again for their service to our communities.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Sizemore is the second Atlanta police officer who has died this month.

Officer Kenya Galloway, 44, died on Jan. 4 after suffering a medical emergency in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway before his shift.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Facebook account hack in Clayton County leaves resident desperate for help

©2023 Cox Media Group