Join WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz in keeping north Georgia warm by donating your used coat

ATLANTA — In 2022, the poverty rate in the United States was 11.5 percent according to the Census Bureau.

Georgia’s poverty rate was 13 percent. States with poverty rates higher than Georgia and the national average are:

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New Mexico 18.2%

· Mississippi 17.8%

· Louisiana 16.9%

· Arkansas 15.9%

· Kentucky 15.8%

· Oklahoma 15.8%

· West Virginia 15.6%

· Alabama 14.8%

· District of Columbia 14.7%

· Georgia 13.0%

Poverty rates make the need for the basics, food, water, and a warm, dry coat even greater. WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and WSB-TV are asking you to help a neighbor in need during “Brad’s Coat Drive.”

It’s our effort to make sure everyone who needs a coat has one. Your donation of a new or gently loved rain or winter coat will go to someone in Atlanta or North Georgia. Organizations which will benefit from “Brad’s Coat Drive” are: Chris180, Midtown Assistance Center, Positive Transitions Services, and Lift Up Atlanta.

There are three ways you can make a difference in our community:

1. Donate new or gently used rain or winter coats for children or adults at WSB-TV:

1601 West Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Hours: 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

2. Hold your own coat drive. Register here to be part of the WSB-TV “Brad’s Coat Drive” team!

3. Donate. Every $1 donated to the One Warm Coat organization warms one person.

About our nonprofit partner in this effort, One Warm Coat. One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability.









[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group